Wauzhushk Onigum Nation are reporting on the results of ground imaging software of the grounds near the former Indian Residential School.

“The studies conducted by the Nation’s technical, archaeological and GPR team and informed by Survivor testimony are showing at least 171 anomalies (plausible burials) within cemetery grounds associated with the former St. Mary’s Indian Residential School,” states the Kenora region community.

The Nation has asked for privacy at this time.

Anishinabe of Wauzhushk Onigum (Ojibwe: Wazhashk-Onigam Anishinaabeg) is an Anishinaabe First Nation in northwestern Ontario. Its reserves include Kenora 38B and the shared reserve of Agency 30.

Support services are available for those affected by this news:

Culturally relevant mental health support services for members of the Indigenous community are accessible toll-free at 1-855-242-3310 or online at Hope For Wellness. You can also contact the National Indian Residential School Crisis Line 24/7 at 1-866-925-4419.

It is a part of the Anishinabeg of Kabapikotawangag Resource Council, a party to the Grand Council of Treaty 3.

“The news from Wauzhushk Onigum Nation is heartbreaking. Today’s discovery, the result of an eight-month investigation, is a tragic first for Ontario.

As the Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora Rainy-River and the Ontario Minister of Indigenous Affairs, I join with the Wauzhushk Onigum Nation and all Treaty 3 partners to mourn today’s sad news.

As soon as the findings were released, I communicated with Chief Skead to offer Ontario’s full support. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the community during this difficult time and will continue working with partners to assist with the next phase of this work.

As we continue to uncover the truth of our collective past on the journey toward reconciliation, we will continue to support these investigations and will support healing for Survivors, their families and community members suffering from mental health and addictions due to intergenerational trauma and harms inflicted by the Indian Residential School system.”

Developing…