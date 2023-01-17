THUNDER BAY – NEWS – During an in-camera session at today’s Thunder Bay Police Services Board meeting, the Board accepted a letter of resignation from Chief of Police Sylvie Hauth.

Chief Hauth joined the Thunder Bay Police Service in 1993 after completing a Master’s Degree in Criminology. She rose through the ranks working in several departments including Criminal Investigation, Uniform Patrol, and Community Services branches before serving as Deputy Chief and Acting Chief of Police. She was appointed Chief in the fall of 2018.

The Board thanked Chief Hauth for her 30-year service to our community and wished her well in her retirement. Her retirement is effective January 27, 2023.

Acting Chief of Police Dan Taddeo will continue to lead the Thunder Bay Police Services until a new chief is appointed.