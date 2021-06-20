Thunder Bay – Over the past weeks, the announced discovery of 2015 bodies of students at the Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia has had many right across the country wondering about what is our country’s real legacy.

Talking on the issue with John Pateman from the Thunder Bay Public Library, we get into the issue.

Fort William First Nation is moving to have the potential burial sites at the Thunder Bay Residential School and at other locations in the city searched.

This issue is one where we have likely only touched the tip of the iceberg.