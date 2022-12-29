Thunder Bay – News – The 2022 Thunder Bay Christmas Kettle campaign has raised a total of $245,957 towards its $260,000 goal, resulting in a shortfall of $14,043. Despite this, we are grateful for the generosity of our community and the success of the campaign thus far. Donations will continue to be accepted after Christmas and can be dropped off at or mailed to 545 Cumberland St. N., Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4S2, or by calling 345-6492. In order to be receipted in 2022, donations must be received by midnight on December 31st or postmarked on that same date.

The strong support for the campaign is a testament to the trust that donors and volunteers have in The Salvation Army, and we are committed to honoring this trust as we care for those in Thunder Bay who are unable to manage on their own. Funds raised through the Kettles will help to fund services such as our mobile feeding program, which serves up to 240 people per night, food distribution through our food bank (which provides approximately 395 hampers per month), 50 school breakfasts per day, emergency shelter for the homeless, and transitional housing programming. With the economic downturn continuing, an increasing number of people are reaching out for assistance.

“We are so grateful for the support we have received at the Kettles – we recognize that, especially this year, it is a sacrifice for many to give, both financially and with their time. We say thank you again for helping us to continue our services in the community. Many people will benefit because of your selflessness,” said Gary Ferguson, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Community & Residential Services.

We are also grateful for the support of our volunteers, both our long-time bell ringers and the many new friends who stepped forward this year. In addition, we would like to thank the businesses that allowed us to place kettles in their establishments, Halfway Motors Nissan for providing a vehicle, Tbaytel for a phone for the campaign, and Mastrangelo Fuels for assistance with fuel. Finally, we would like to express our gratitude to the media for their support, particularly during the Christmas season but also throughout the year. We would appreciate your help in informing the community of the campaign results