FORT HOPE – The Ontario Provincial Police’s Criminal Investigation Branch is working in partnership with the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service to investigate a homicide that occurred in the Fort Hope First Nation community. On December 27, 2022, the OPP Emergency Response Team, the Forensic Identification Services, the CIB, and the North West Crime Unit arrived in Fort Hope First Nation to assist the NAPS after a person was found dead.

The victim has been identified as Brian Sagutch, aged 48, from Fort Hope First Nation. As a result of the investigation, Ethan Waboose, aged 20 from Fort Hope First Nation, has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder, in violation of Section 235(1) of the Criminal Code. The accused has been detained in custody and is set to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on January 6, 2023.

The investigation, led by the OPP North West Region Crime Unit and the NAPS and supervised by the OPP CIB, is being conducted in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. A post-mortem examination will be carried out at a later date at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto to determine the cause of death.

The OPP is requesting any members of the public who have information about this investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.