THUNDER BAY – Sofar this winter area Highways have experienced some extended closures due to weather. Highways 11 and 17 have seen several MVC resulting in deaths.

Keeping you and your family safer is important

Winter weather can be unpredictable and even dangerous, so it’s important to be prepared while driving. One way to do this is to have a winter safety kit in your car. Here are some items you should consider including in your kit:

Warm blankets: A good set of blankets can help you stay warm if you get stranded in your car for an extended period of time. Water and non-perishable food: Keep a supply of bottled water and non-perishable food, such as granola bars or nuts, in your car in case you get stranded. Flashlight and extra batteries: A flashlight can come in handy if you have to change a tire or if your car breaks down at night. Make sure to pack extra batteries as well. First aid kit: A basic first aid kit should include items such as bandages, gauze, adhesive tape, and pain relievers. Jumper cables: If your battery dies, jumper cables can help you get your car started again. Ice scraper and snow brush: These tools are essential for removing snow and ice from your car’s windows and windshield. Tire chains: If you’re driving in an area with heavy snowfall, tire chains can help provide extra traction and stability for your car. Extra warm clothing and hats: Pack a few extra layers of clothing, such as a coat, gloves, and a hat, in case you get stranded and need to brave the cold. Emergency flares: If you get into an accident or your car breaks down, emergency flares can help alert other drivers to your presence and prevent further accidents. Sand or kitty litter: If your car gets stuck in the snow, sand or kitty litter can be used to help provide traction and get your car moving again.

By keeping these items in your car, you’ll be prepared for any winter weather emergencies that may arise. Remember to check your kit regularly and replace any items that have expired or been used up.

Stay safe on the roads this winter!

What if You Are Stalled or Stuck?

If you get stuck in a snowstorm while driving, it’s important to remain calm and take the following steps to stay safe:

Stay in your car: If you’re stranded in a snowstorm, it’s best to stay in your car. Your car will provide you with some shelter from the cold and wind. Run the engine and heater: If you have enough fuel, run the engine and heater for about 10 minutes every hour to keep warm. Make sure to crack a window open to prevent carbon monoxide buildup. Also check the exhaust pipe to insure it does not get blocked by snow or ice. Keep moving: To keep warm, try to move your arms and legs and wiggle your toes and fingers. This will help keep your circulation going. Stay visible: If you’re stranded on the side of the road, turn on your hazard lights to make your car visible to other drivers. You can also hang a brightly colored cloth on your antenna or hang it out the window to attract attention. Conserve your phone battery: If you have a phone, use it sparingly to call for help or check the weather forecast. To conserve battery life, turn off any unnecessary features, such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Keep an emergency kit in your car: As mentioned above, it’s a good idea to have a winter safety kit in your car that includes items such as blankets, food, water, and a flashlight.

If you’re stuck in a snowstorm and unable to get your car moving again, call for help and stay in your car until help arrives. Remember to stay calm and take care of yourself until you can get to safety.