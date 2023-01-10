Highway Closure: Expressway from Red River to Balsam

By
NNL Digital News Update
-
477
Emergency Road Closure

Thunder Bay – Roads Update – The OPP report, eastbound lanes of the Thunder Bay Expressway are closed between Red River Rd/Dawson Rd and Balsam St following a collision.

The on-ramp from Red River Rd to Hwy 11-17 eastbound is closed too

