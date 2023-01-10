DRYDEN – WEATHER – Freezing drizzle possibly mixed with snow is expected to continue tonight. The freezing drizzle is expected to transition to mainly periods of light snow Wednesday morning.
Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:
- Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
- Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
- Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul
- Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park
- Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
- Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake
- Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul
Periods of freezing drizzle continuing tonight.
Hazard: Freezing drizzle.