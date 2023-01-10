DRYDEN – WEATHER – Freezing drizzle possibly mixed with snow is expected to continue tonight. The freezing drizzle is expected to transition to mainly periods of light snow Wednesday morning.

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Periods of freezing drizzle continuing tonight.

Hazard: Freezing drizzle.