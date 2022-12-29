THUNDER BAY – News – LINDBERG BAXTER, a 32-year-old Thunder Bay man faces charges including possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl and cocaine), possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, and breach of release order on two occasions.

BAXTER was arrested by Thunder Bay Police.

LINDBERG BAXTER has several other outstanding criminal charges. Those charges are what led to the breach of release order charges.

BAXTER appeared in court in Thunder Bay today and was remanded in custody.