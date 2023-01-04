THUNDER BAY – News – A southern Ontario man faces charges of assault and fentanyl trafficking after he assaulted three people trying to flee from an airport screening Tuesday evening.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Primary Response Unit were dispatched to the Thunder Bay International Airport just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 following reports that a male had assaulted security guards there.

When police arrived on scene they located and took the accused male into custody.

Police learned the accused was selected for an airport screening. During the screening security guards became suspicious that the male was attempting to conceal something, at which point they informed the male that police would be attending.

The male then attempted to flee. During this time he assaulted a bystander, two security guards, and damaged an airport sliding door.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS transported one of the assault victims to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of their injuries. The injuries are believed to be minor.

The accused was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Police located and seized a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking. Cash seized totals nearly $39,000 CAD.

Juirey Tyrek WALKER-HINDS, 25, of Peterborough, Ont., is charged with:

• Assault x 4

• Mischief Under $5,000

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

He appeared in bail court on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.