LONGLAC – NEWS – An ongoing investigation has led officers with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Greenstone detachment to arrest one individual and seize drugs in the community of Longlac.

On January 18, 2023, members of the Greenstone Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Greenstone OPP Crime Unit, and frontline officers executed a search warrant at a Longlac residence.

That resulted in a quantity of suspected cocaine, suspected crystal methamphetamine, and items associated with drug trafficking that were located by police.

As a result of the investigation, Duke DESHARNAIS, 27 years-old of Longlac, ON has been arrested and charged with:

Two counts – Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA);

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC);

DESHARNAIS is being held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Thunder Bay Bail Court on January 19, 2023.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.