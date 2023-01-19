THUNDER BAY – Three Toronto area men face charges in connection with the January 17, 2023 shooting incident in the city’s north core which left 2 victims with serious injuries.

The three accused were taken into custody yesterday morning in Sault. Ste. Marie with the assistance of the Sault. Ste. Marie Police Service and the O.P.P. Two loaded firearms were also seized at the time of the arrests.

They were then transported back to Thunder Bay for today’s court appearance:

Jayden BOWEN – 18 years old – Brampton, Ontario

• Attempted Murder – C.C. 239(1)(a) – 2 counts

Isaiah BROOMFIELD – 20 years old – Toronto, Ontario

• Accessory After the Fact to Murder – C.C. 240 – 2 counts

Kayshan ROBERTSON – 18 years old – Scarborough, Ontario

• Attempted Murder – C.C. 239(1)(a) – 2 counts

All three accused have been remanded into custody for a future court date.

The victims from Tuesday night’s shooting continue to be treated for serious injuries. The investigation continues.

Attempt to commit murder

239 (1) Every person who attempts by any means to commit murder is guilty of an indictable offence and liable (a) if a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm is used in the commission of the offence or if any firearm is used in the commission of the offence and the offence is committed for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with, a criminal organization, to imprisonment for life and to a minimum punishment of imprisonment for a term of (i) in the case of a first offence, five years, and (ii) in the case of a second or subsequent offence, seven years; (a.1) in any other case where a firearm is used in the commission of the offence, to imprisonment for life and to a minimum punishment of imprisonment for a term of four years; and (b) in any other case, to imprisonment for life.

Marginal note:Subsequent offences (2) In determining, for the purpose of paragraph (1)(a), whether a convicted person has committed a second or subsequent offence, if the person was earlier convicted of any of the following offences, that offence is to be considered as an earlier offence: (a) an offence under this section; (b) an offence under subsection 85(1) or (2) or section 244 or 244.2; or (c) an offence under section 220, 236, 272 or 273, subsection 279(1) or section 279.1, 344 or 346 if a firearm was used in the commission of the offence. However, an earlier offence shall not be taken into account if 10 years have elapsed between the day on which the person was convicted of the earlier offence and the day on which the person was convicted of the offence for which sentence is being imposed, not taking into account any time in custody.

Marginal note:Sequence of convictions only (3) For the purposes of subsection (2), the only question to be considered is the sequence of convictions and no consideration shall be given to the sequence of commission of offences or whether any offence occurred before or after any conviction.

Marginal note:Accessory after fact to murder

240 Every one who is an accessory after the fact to murder is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for life.