Confederation College is offering a new Energy Advisor training program, in partnership with the Canadian Institute for Energy Training. The program will prepare up to 75 candidates for the exams required to become energy advisors. To date, 18 students have completed the three-day Energy Advisor Foundations course and 16 have completed the four-day Energy Advisor Prep course. Confederation College is welcoming another cohort from March 6-8. Applications for this course are still being accepted.

Last year, Confederation College received $681,000 in Federal government funding to train individuals for the job. As winter persists, many homeowners may be considering the Greener Homes Grant to improve and upgrade the energy efficiency of their homes. Eligibility for the program relies on an energy audit by a qualified advisor.

“Confederation College is pleased to offer free training to become an Energy Advisor again this spring,” said Carol Cline, Dean of Workforce Development at Confederation College. “This training program is another way the College can contribute to sustainable communities, including providing access to people in rural, northern communities.”

Once enrolled in the three-day training, EcoSuperior will screen students for an opportunity to further their training to become fully certified Energy Advisors. The selection criteria will consider whether the individuals would be a good fit for EcoSuperior and determine where participants plan on practicing. This will ensure that the market is not oversaturated and that audits are available across northwestern Ontario.

“To ensure climate health for the future, humanity needs to address many areas in a timely manner, including home energy efficiency,” stated Sue Hamel, Executive Director of EcoSuperior. “EcoSuperior is thrilled to be supporting and partnering with Confederation College to increase the capacity of offering valuable services across northwestern Ontario!”

Confederation College is a member of the Sustainable Development Goals Accord and committed to its 17 Goals, which include quality education, affordable and clean energy, and sustainable cities and communities.

If you are interested to find out more about the program, please contact Alicia Brink atabrink@confederationcollege.ca or 807-475-6602.