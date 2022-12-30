THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are freezing drizzle warnings out across Western Ontario. Travel on Highway 17 and Highway 11 from Kenora to Thunder Bay may be impacted.

Thunder Bay

Periods of snow will be ending in the morning then cloudy skies. Winds from the west at 20 km/h becoming light in the afternoon.

High minus 4. Wind chill near minus 10.

Mainly cloudy skies in the evening. Light winds at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 13. Wind chill near minus 16.

Fort Frances

A freezing drizzle warning remain in effect. Friday will see a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Winds light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 10. Wind chill minus 18 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies in the evening. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 22 in the evening.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

Freezing Drizzle Advisory remains in effect. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Winds light at up to 15 km/h.

High minus 11. Wind chill near minus 18.

Overcast skies Friday night. Light winds at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 15 in the evening and minus 20 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

Periods of light snow ending in the morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming west 20 km/h late in the morning.

High minus 11. Wind chill minus 21 in the morning and minus 16 in the afternoon.

Night: Mainly cloudy skies. A 30 per cent chance of flurries in the evening and after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 17 in the evening and minus 24 overnight.