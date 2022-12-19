DRYDEN – NEWS – Four Dryden residents face drug charges.

A search warrant in the City of Dryden has resulted in four individuals being arrested and charged with numerous offences.

On December 14, 2022, at approximately 10:24 a.m., members of the Dryden and Sioux Lookout Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the Emergency Response Team (ERT), with assistance from the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on Duke Street in the City of Dryden. The investigation has resulted in the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of suspected illicit substances including hydromorphone, oxycodone, and cocaine. Canadian currency and items associated with drug trafficking were also seized.

Kathleen TAIT, 62-years-old; Adrian BICZOK, 47-years-old; Jennifer KING, 28-years-old; and Jonathan KING, 25-years-old; all of Dryden, Ontario, have been arrested and charged with:

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine contrary to Section 5 (2) of the CDSA

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purposes of Trafficking – Opioid contrary to Section 5 (2) of the CDSA – two counts

· Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada contrary to Section 354 (1) (a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

· Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon contrary to Section 91 (2) of the CC

The accused have been released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on January 9, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).