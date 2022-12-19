Rainy River OPP Responded to 216 Calls Last Week

By
NetNewsLedger
-
115
opp cruiser

RAINY RIVER – NEWS – The Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 216 occurrences between Monday, December 12, 2022, and Sunday, December 18, 2022, including:

·        R.I.D.E. – 42

·        Motor vehicle collision- 21

·        eTicket – Vehicle – 14

·        Police assistance – 14

·        Assist Other Police Agency – 8

·        Theft – 8

·        Ambulance Assistance – 7

·        Traffic complaint – 6

·        Liquor licence act – 6

·        Prevent breach of peace – 5

·        Mental health act – 5

·        Police information – 5

·        Community services – 4

·        Suspicious person – 4

·        Unwanted person – 4

·        Mischief – 4

·        Shoplift – 3

·        Family dispute – 3

·        Bail violations – 3

·        eTicket – Person – 3

·        Traffic enforcement – H.T.A. – 3

·        Escort – 3

·        Missing person – 3

·        Assault – 2

·        Dangerous conditions – 2

·        Domestic dispute – 2

·        Neighbour dispute – 2

·        Sudden death – 2

·        Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 2

·        Fraud – 2

·        911 call/911 hang-up – 2

·        Animal complaint – 1

·        B-E bus/res/oth – 1

·        Noise complaint – 1

·        Warrants – 1

·        Fingerprints (no Record Check) – 1

·        Impaired/over 80 – 1

·        Property related – 1

·        Sexual assault – 1

·        Alarm – 1

·        Stolen vehicle – 1

·        Trespass by night – 1

·        Suspicious vehicle – 1

·        Assist Other Non Police Agency – 1

·        Person Well-Being Check – 1

·        Other provincial statutes – 1

·        Trespass to property act – 1

·        Property check – 1

·        Person check-in – 1

·        Threats – 1

·        CMIT – Activity Reports – 1

·        Police Observation – 1

·        Drug offences – 1

Over the past week, Rainy River District OPP laid 19 charges under the Criminal Code and 13 under the Highway Traffic Act.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR