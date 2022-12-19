RAINY RIVER – NEWS – The Rainy River District of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 216 occurrences between Monday, December 12, 2022, and Sunday, December 18, 2022, including:
· R.I.D.E. – 42
· Motor vehicle collision- 21
· eTicket – Vehicle – 14
· Police assistance – 14
· Assist Other Police Agency – 8
· Theft – 8
· Ambulance Assistance – 7
· Traffic complaint – 6
· Liquor licence act – 6
· Prevent breach of peace – 5
· Mental health act – 5
· Police information – 5
· Community services – 4
· Suspicious person – 4
· Unwanted person – 4
· Mischief – 4
· Shoplift – 3
· Family dispute – 3
· Bail violations – 3
· eTicket – Person – 3
· Traffic enforcement – H.T.A. – 3
· Escort – 3
· Missing person – 3
· Assault – 2
· Dangerous conditions – 2
· Domestic dispute – 2
· Neighbour dispute – 2
· Sudden death – 2
· Traffic hazard – Vehicle/Debris/Animal/Pedestrian – 2
· Fraud – 2
· 911 call/911 hang-up – 2
· Animal complaint – 1
· B-E bus/res/oth – 1
· Noise complaint – 1
· Warrants – 1
· Fingerprints (no Record Check) – 1
· Impaired/over 80 – 1
· Property related – 1
· Sexual assault – 1
· Alarm – 1
· Stolen vehicle – 1
· Trespass by night – 1
· Suspicious vehicle – 1
· Assist Other Non Police Agency – 1
· Person Well-Being Check – 1
· Other provincial statutes – 1
· Trespass to property act – 1
· Property check – 1
· Person check-in – 1
· Threats – 1
· CMIT – Activity Reports – 1
· Police Observation – 1
· Drug offences – 1
Over the past week, Rainy River District OPP laid 19 charges under the Criminal Code and 13 under the Highway Traffic Act.