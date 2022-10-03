THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Jonathan Maracle from the band Broken Walls, will be the special guest at The Salvation Army Journey to Life Dinner on Thursday, October 13th , at the Valhalla Inn Scandia Room starting at 5:30 p.m.

The Salvation Army Journey to Life Dinner supports the work of The Salvation Army in Thunder Bay. The Salvation Army assists people in Thunder Bay who are struggling to live. From simply providing a meal or a bed for the night to supporting people as they journey to stability and independence, The Salvation Army is there making a difference and giving hope.

Our guest, Jonathan Maracle is Mohawk/Scot from Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in Ontario. Through his music and spoken word, he will share his story and vision to see people from cultural minorities restored and able to walk in their true destiny, realizing and able to share their unique gifts and abilities with the world around them. Jonathan uses guitar, drums, and flute in his performances and often uses a pow wow drum. More about him is available through www.Youtube.com/c/jonathanmaracle or Broken Walls and Jonathan Maracle Facebook pages.

The evening will provide an opportunity to learn more about the work that The Salvation Army in Thunder Bay is doing including the new Journey to Life Program and how to support the ongoing services.

Tickets are $75 or $600 for a table of 8. They can be purchased through out office at 545 Cumberland St. N., by phone at 345-6492, or through www.journeytolifecentre.com.