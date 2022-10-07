THUNDER BAY – The Salvation Army and the Thunder Bay Professional Fire Fighters Association have made a change to this year’s Thanksgiving Dinner.
A press statement issued Friday afternoon:
In an effort to keep everyone safe, we have decided to move our Thanksgiving Dinner to a Drive Thru again this year.
The world is seeing another rise in COVID cases, and we have had a few residents as of today test positive. The decision to change to a take-out meal was made on the recommendation of the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.
The dinner is on Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. served with the assistance of the Thunder Bay Professional Fire Fighters Association members at The Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre, 545 Cumberland St. N. Bus service remains available from both City Hall and Water St. Terminals courtesy of Iron Range Bus Lines.
Safety protocols will be observed as we make this free meal available to any who are in need or feeling lonely. We invite them to come and get a meal that they can enjoy at home.