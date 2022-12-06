The Salvation Army in partnership with the Lakehead Rotary Club are hosting a Christmas feast for the guests who attend the 28th Annual Community Christmas Dinner.

On Sunday, December 11th, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. a turkey dinner with all the trimmings will be provided in a festive Christmas atmosphere at The Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre, 545 Cumberland St. N.

The dinner will be complete with a visit from Santa. Santa’s elves will take free photos with Santa that can be taken home that day. Parents will have an opportunity to arrange a visit to our “toy shop” to select gifts for their children. We thank the many people who have generously contributed all the gifts. They include all the motorcyclists who participated in the Toys for Tots Motorcycle Ride, Thunderwolves Hockey Team Teddy Bear Toss, The Bargain Shop, and many other individuals.

The meal is offered free to any who would like to share a Christmas dinner because they are lonely or who wouldn’t otherwise be able to share in a Christmas dinner. We invite them to come and enjoy the dinner that is especially put on in their honour. A shuttle service provided by Iron Range Bus Lines will start at 11:45 a.m. from the Water St. and City Hall bus terminals.

This year, the Lakehead Rotary Club is sponsoring the dinner to make it possible to offer the meal. Lakehead Rotarians and family members are taking time out of their busy Christmas schedules to voluntarily serve the meal making this a special day for those attending.

“When the opportunity to assist with this Dinner was presented to our Club, the members of the Lakehead Rotary Club were excited to step up to volunteer and to provide financial support. Rotary’s motto is “Service above Self” and we, along with the other local Rotary and Rotaract Clubs in Thunder Bay, look forward to the many opportunities to help out within our community,” said Allan Kozlo, Lakehead Rotary Club President.

This generous contribution to our community is much appreciated by The Salvation Army and those who come to enjoy this festive occasion.

“It is our hope that anyone who is lonely, hungry, or hurting will know that this is a place where they can come and find warmth, acceptance, and a beautiful meal. Come and join us in celebrating the Joy of Christmas. We are so grateful to the Lakehead Rotary Club for making this possible,” said Gary Ferguson, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Journey to Life Centre.