Nipigon – News – Nipigon OPP are investigating a fatal MVC.

A 29-year-old individual from one of the CMV’s was transported to hospital with critical injuries and has since been confirmed deceased as they have succumbed to their injuries. The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

On November 29, 2022, at approximately 7:43 p.m., members of the Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment, Superior Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and Beardmore Fire Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 north of Nipigon. The collision involved two commercial motor vehicles (CMV).

The highway was closed for a period of time, but all lanes have since been re-opened.

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)