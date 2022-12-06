THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay AAA Kings completed their fourth round of Greater Toronto Hockey League play over the weekend.

Here’s a game recap on each of the four Thunder Bay clubs made out.

U13: Taking on four of the top clubs in the GTHL’s under-13 AAA division, the Kings finished with a 1-3 record.

They began with a 7-2 setback at the hands of the Mississauga Senators, with Felix Sapay and Cooper Disher scoring the goals in defeat.

Next the squad let a pair of two-tally leads slip away in an eventual 5-4 loss versus the Vaughan Kings.

Jace Voortman, with a pair, Owen Trevisanutto and Sapay converted offensively for Thunder Bay.

Backed by the superb netminding of Kainaan Macgillivray, the Kings collected their third win of the GTHL campaign with a 3-2 triumph over the North York Rangers. Voortman, Sapay and Brady Nash provided the tallies in the win.

Wrapping up the weekend Sunday, the U13s dropped a 5-2 decision to the Reps Hockey Club with Ethan Williamson and Mason Glousher both finding the back of the net for Thunder Bay.

The 2023 Ontario AAA provincial championship in April, host, will play a rare game at home Saturday as they take on the Neebing Hawks U15 AA side in a 12:30 p.m. start at Current River Arena.

U15: Battling hard, the under-15 Kings came up short in their four-pack of games.

First was a 4-2 result against the Don Mills Flyers Flyer before being blanked 2-0 by the Mississauga Rebels

They then fell 5-1 to the highly-touted Toronto Marlboros prior to a 3-1 defeat vs. the U15 Reps.

U16: Skating to a 2-2 draw with the Mississauga Rebels, Thunder Bay goalkeeper Chase Furlong made 21 stops to help the squad earn a point.

Getting the goals for the Kings were Nicholas Silvaggio and Lucas Bailey, while Jack Lambert, Jadan Desormeaux and Matthew Bertolin chipped in with assists.

They then dropped a 5-0 score to the Toronto Jr. Canadiens in a match-up that saw Travis VanderZwaag face 36 shots against

Countering with a 4-2 victory over the Markham Majors they saw Carter Poddubny tally twice and Desormeaux as well as Luke Kluchkowsky supply singles.

Dishing out a couple assists apiece were Bailey and Grayson Hayes, with Furlong registering the W.

Ending their week, Thunder Bay were shutout 3-0 by the Don Mills Flyers with VanderZwaag seeing 31 attempts fired his way in defeat.

U18: It was a tough go for the U18 Kings as they dropped all four games they played.

It began with a 4-0 loss to North York, then being doubled up 4-2, after a late empty net goal, by the Toronto Marlboros, being edged 3-2 by the Toronto Titans prior to a 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Mississauga Senators.

Goaltenders Sam Keene and Travis Smith were busy throughout, facing a combined 147 shots against, nearly 37-per-game.

Notching two markers each for the U18s were Evan Lachimea and Ben Exell. Peter Forester and Matthew Lysak also scored while Kaden Goodwin picked up a pair of helpers.

Thunder Bay returns to GTHL play, Dec. 16-18, back in Toronto.

KINGS GTHL RECORD (As of Dec. 6)

U-18: 5-9-2

U-16: 4-10-2

U-15: 2-12-1

U-13: 3-13-0