THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – Hockey fans can get ready for an action-packed weekend as the Thunder Bay Kings’ under-15, under-16, and under-18 teams gear up to conclude the 2023 portion of their Greater Toronto Hockey League schedules.

Each team will hit the ice on Friday, twice on Saturday, and wrap things up with a single showdown on Sunday, spreading the excitement across various arenas in Toronto.

Let’s take a look at the lineup:

Friday, December 15:

U15: Thunder Bay Kings vs. Toronto Young Nationals at 7:25 p.m. (Herb Carnegie)

U18: Thunder Bay Kings vs. Toronto Jr. Canadiens at 8:30 p.m. (Westwood 1)

U16: Thunder Bay Kings vs. Toronto Titans at 9:15 p.m. (Scotiabank Pond 1)

Saturday, December 16:

U16: Thunder Bay Kings vs. Toronto Red Wings at 12:10 p.m. (Westwood 2)

U18: Thunder Bay Kings vs. Don Mills Flyers at 12:10 p.m. (Westwood 1)

U15: Thunder Bay Kings vs. Mississauga Senators at 12:40 p.m. (Herb Carnegie)

U16: Thunder Bay Kings vs. Reps Hockey Club at 5:10 p.m. (Westwood 1)

U15: Thunder Bay Kings vs. North York Rangers at 6:25 p.m. (Herb Carnegie)

U18: Thunder Bay Kings vs. Toronto Titans at 6:25 p.m. (Westwood 2)

Sunday, December 17:

U18: Thunder Bay Kings vs. Mississauga Senators at 11 a.m. (Chesswood 2)

U15: Thunder Bay Kings vs. Vaughan Kings at 11:15 a.m. (Etobicoke Ice Sports 1)

U16: Thunder Bay Kings vs. Mississauga Senators at 12:25 p.m. (Chesswood 1)

And mark your calendars, folks! The Kings will be back in GTHL action on the weekend of January 5-7 for a thrilling showdown, with the U13s, U15s, and U16s ready to hit the ice. As for the under-18 squad, catch them in league play on January 12-14.

Now, let’s take a quick look at the Kings’ current GTHL record as of December 14:

U13: 2 wins, 16 losses, 2 ties

U15: 2 wins, 13 losses, 1 tie

U16: 1 win, 15 losses, 0 ties

U18: 2 wins, 12 losses, 2 ties

Stay tuned for more exciting hockey action, right here with the Thunder Bay Kings!