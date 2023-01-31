THUNDER BAY – The Thunder Bay AAA Kings will kick off February with another weekend of Greater Toronto Hockey League competition in the provincial capital.

The under-13, U16 and U18 Kings’ sides will each have four games apiece on their docket, while the under-15 squad will play five times, to make-up for an earlier match-up that was postponed during in the campaign.

Thunder Bay will then conclude GTHL regular season play Feb. 10-12.

SCHEDULE



Friday, February 3

TEAM/OPPONENT/TIME/VENUE

U15: vs. Toronto Jr. Canadiens 7:45 p.m. (Westwood 3)

U13: vs. Mississauga Senators 8 p.m. (Westwood 1)

U16: vs. Toronto Titans 9:15 p.m. (Westwood 1)

U18: vs. Toronto Marlboros 9:15 p.m. (Westwood 3)

Saturday, February 4

TEAM/OPPONENT/TIME/VENUE

U16: vs. North York Rangers 11:35 a.m. (Herb Carnegie)

U15: vs. North York Rangers 1:10 p.m. (Herb Carnegie)

U13: vs. Vaughan Kings 1:15 p.m. (Westwood 2)

U18: vs. Don Mills Flyers 1:55 p.m. (Westwood 5)

U13: vs. Toronto Red Wings 5:10 p.m. (Westwood 3)

U16: vs. Toronto Young Nations 5:25 p.m. (Herb Carnegie)

U18: vs. Toronto Titans 6:30 p.m. (Westwood 5)

U15: vs. Don Mills Flyers 6:55 p.m. (Herb Carnegie)

Sunday, February 5

TEAM/OPPONENT/TIME/VENUE

U15: vs. Toronto Red Wings 9:10 a.m. (Chesswood 1)

U18: vs. Mississauga Rebels 12:25 p.m. (Chesswood 1)

U13: vs. Toronto Jr. Canadiens 1:55 p.m. (Scotiaback Pond 1)

U16: vs. Markham Majors 2 p.m. (Thornhill Centre West)

U15: vs. Markham Majors 3:30 p.m. (Thornhill Centre West)

KINGS GTHL RECORD (As of Jan. 31)

U18: 8-14-6

U16: 6-19-3

U15: 4-19-4

U13: 3-21-4

Feb. 10-12



Photo credit: James Mirabelli