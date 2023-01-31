THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The entire region is under Extreme Cold Warnings. The extended cold is expected to last a few more days. There should be more moderating daytime temperatures however.

Thunder Bay

Under clear skies for Tuesday, winds will becoming west at 20 km/h this morning.

High minus 13. Wind chill minus 36 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see a few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 24 this evening and minus 32 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Fort Frances

It is -25 at 5:00 am in Fort Frances. Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h this morning.

High minus 16. Wind chill minus 40 this morning and minus 24 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 28. Wind chill minus 26 this evening and minus 36 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

A mix of sun and cloud for Dryden and Vermilion Bay for Tuesday. At 5:00 am it is -25. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h this morning.

High minus 18. Wind chill minus 40 this morning and minus 27 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 31. Wind chill minus 27 this evening and minus 39 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Kenora

It is -25 in Kenora this morning under a mix of sun and cloud. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h this morning.

High minus 20. Wind chill minus 43 this morning and minus 29 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 30. Wind chill minus 30 this evening and minus 38 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Sachigo Lake

-26 in Sachigo this morning. Expect a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning then sunny. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon.

High minus 24. Wind chill minus 41 this morning and minus 32 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight skies will be clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 35. Wind chill minus 32 this evening and minus 44 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.