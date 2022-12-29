The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) states that distracted driving can be just as hazardous as driving under the influence.

IBC adds, “A driver is also 23 times more likely to crash if they text and drive. One study even found nearly 80% of collisions involved some form of driver inattention”.

Across Thunder Bay, roads right now are especially treacherous, with fresh snow, freezing drizzle, and City Crew working to catch up.

Thunder Bay Police Service states, ”

It’s important that drivers understand that when they are operating a motor vehicle they are responsible for their safety, the safety of their passengers, and the safety of all other motorists, cyclists and pedestrians they may come into contact with during their travels. Motorists are obligated to operate their vehicles in a sober state and free of all distractions. No text message, email, phone call or TikTok video is worth you risking your life, or the life of others. Give the roadway your complete and undivided attention, and transfer your attention to the electronic device once it is completely safe to do so.”

IBC says, “Despite the shocking statistics, nearly three out of four Canadians admit to driving distracted. You may think sending a text takes just five seconds and isn’t a big deal – but at 90 kilometres an hour – that’s equivalent to driving past an entire football field with your eyes closed”.

Examples of distracted driving from the RCMP include: