FRENCH RIVER – A driver of a motor vehicle has been charged with multiple offences after being stopped for speeding.

On December 25, 2022, at 7:01 pm EST, officers from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle that was traveling over the posted speed limited of 80 kilometres per hour, on Highway 64, French River.

The driver of the vehicle provided a false identification to police and was subsequently arrested.

Further investigation revealed that the driver was breaching court orders, had an outstanding warrant, was a suspended driver and had other multiple driving infractions.

As a result of the investigation, Mathew DEAN, 41-years-of-age, from Noelville, was charged with:

Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice (Identity fraud), contrary to section 403(1)(d) of the CC

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (two counts)

Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit, contrary to section 128 of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Fail to identify self, contrary to section 39.1(6) of the HTA

Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the HTA

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle, contrary to section 7(5)(a) of the HTA

Fail to have insurance card, contrary to section 3(1) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

The accused was held for bail court, then remanded back into custody with a scheduled date to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on December 30, 2022, in Sudbury.