FRENCH RIVER – A driver of a motor vehicle has been charged with multiple offences after being stopped for speeding.
On December 25, 2022, at 7:01 pm EST, officers from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle that was traveling over the posted speed limited of 80 kilometres per hour, on Highway 64, French River.
The driver of the vehicle provided a false identification to police and was subsequently arrested.
Further investigation revealed that the driver was breaching court orders, had an outstanding warrant, was a suspended driver and had other multiple driving infractions.
As a result of the investigation, Mathew DEAN, 41-years-of-age, from Noelville, was charged with:
- Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
- Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice (Identity fraud), contrary to section 403(1)(d) of the CC
- Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (two counts)
- Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit, contrary to section 128 of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)
- Fail to identify self, contrary to section 39.1(6) of the HTA
- Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the HTA
- Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle, contrary to section 7(5)(a) of the HTA
- Fail to have insurance card, contrary to section 3(1) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act
The accused was held for bail court, then remanded back into custody with a scheduled date to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on December 30, 2022, in Sudbury.