KENORA – News – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a person after an Assault and Mischief occurred in a downtown business.

On Friday, December 23, 2022, at 5:52 pm, OPP officers were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of Second Street South to a report of a Mischief and Assault call.

Police attended immediately and a male was arrested.

As a result of the investigation Police have charged 29-year-old Randy KURAHARA of Kenora, with the following charges under the Criminal Code (CC):

· Assault, contrary to sec. 266 CC

· Mischief Under $5000, contrary to sec. 430(4) CC

The accused was held in custody to answer to the charges.