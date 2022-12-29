KENORA – News – Frustration is boiling over in Kenora as business owners in the downtown are taking their case to social media,

As a result of several recent incidents, Kenora City Councillors along with Senior Leadership Team are holding an emergency meeting December 29, 2022.

The meeting will start at 11 am CST at City Hall. The meeting will be live-streamed.

The major issues include intoxicated people assaulting and harassing business owners.

At one popular shop, Island Girl, owner Michelle Livingston, took to Facebook Live to record a 29-year-old who vandalized her shop and assaulted her. OPP arrested the suspect.

There have been reported incidents of vandalism as well as other complaints.