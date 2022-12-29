Thunder Bay – Weather – There are Freezing Drizzle Alerts in effect for a wide swath of Western Ontario.

Thunder Bay

Cloudy skies for Thunder Bay along with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle in the afternoon. There is a risk of freezing drizzle in the morning and early in the afternoon.

Fog patches dissipating near noon.

Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 3 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

Cloudy skies will continue into the evening with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle early in the evening. Periods of snow are forecast to start early in the evening except periods of rain near Lake Superior. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind becoming west 20 km/h before morning. Low minus 2.

Fort Frances

Overcast skies with the risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Wind light at up to 15 km/h.

High zero. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning.

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle in the evening and after midnight. Wind becoming west 20 km/h after midnight. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 5 in the evening and minus 15 overnight.

Dryden and Vermillion Bay

Overcast skies with the continued risk of freezing drizzle. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h.

High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 7.

Cloudy skies this evening with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle in the evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 3 in the evening and minus 12 overnight.

Fort Severn

Cloudy skies along with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning. Periods of light snow will be beginning near noon. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High minus 10. Wind chill minus 26 in the morning and minus 18 in the afternoon.

Periods of light snow this evening. Two added centimetres of snow is likely. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Low minus 13. Wind chill near minus 20.