Dryden – Weather – Conditions are favourable for freezing drizzle to occur into Thursday. Freezing drizzle may be mixed with flurries or ice pellets at times.
Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:
- Dryden – Vermilion Bay
- Ignace – English River
- Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul
- Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park
- Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
- Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
- Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake
- Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul
- Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
- Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park
- Upsala – Raith
- Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park
- Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid
- Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake
Areas of freezing drizzle are expected or occurring.
Hazards: Light ice accretion from freezing drizzle.
Timing: Tonight through Thursday morning, potentially into Thursday afternoon and evening for some locations.