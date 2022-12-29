Freezing Drizzle Advisory Across Western Ontario

By
NNL Weather Update
-
144
Weather Advisory
Image: depositphotos.com

Dryden – Weather – Conditions are favourable for freezing drizzle to occur into Thursday. Freezing drizzle may be mixed with flurries or ice pellets at times.

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

  • Dryden – Vermilion Bay
  • Ignace – English River
  • Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul
  • Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park
  • Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
  • Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
  • Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake
  • Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul
  • Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
  • Seine River Village – Mine Centre
  • Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park
  • Upsala – Raith
  • Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park
  • Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid
  • Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected or occurring.

Hazards: Light ice accretion from freezing drizzle.

Timing: Tonight through Thursday morning, potentially into Thursday afternoon and evening for some locations.

