Dryden – Weather – Conditions are favourable for freezing drizzle to occur into Thursday. Freezing drizzle may be mixed with flurries or ice pellets at times.

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Ear Falls – Perrault Falls – Western Lac Seul

Red Lake – Woodland Caribou Park

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Atikokan – Shebandowan – Quetico Park

Upsala – Raith

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected or occurring.

Hazards: Light ice accretion from freezing drizzle.

Timing: Tonight through Thursday morning, potentially into Thursday afternoon and evening for some locations.