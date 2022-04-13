OTTAWA – NEWS – It was a very fast and abrupt end to a bail hearing for one of the Freedom Convoy organizers today.

Pat King’s bail review hearing, scheduled for two days in court was suddenly stopped after several hours on Wednesday.

The Ontario Superior Court was hearing evidence after King’s lawyer requested a review of the Justice’s earlier decision to hold King in custody until his trial.

The details of the proceedings today as well as the reasons behind the abrupt ending of the proceedings today are the subject to a publication ban, and cannot be shared outside of court.