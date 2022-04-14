OTTAWA – NEWS – The bail hearing for Freedom Convoy organizer Pat King was abruptly ended on Wednesday. A publication ban was imposed as to the reason why.

This morning the Ontario Superior Court Justice hearing the case says that ban is lifted.

We can now tell you that Pat King’s bail hearing was adjourned yesterday because defence lawyer David Goodman’s computer was subject to what sounded like a malware attack.

Goodman was participating by Zoom. During the hearing, a robotic voice could be heard saying his computer had been frozen.

The Justice ended the hearing at that point.