Thunder Bay – NEWS – The wet heavy snow that hit the city overnight has dumped approximately 10-15 additional centimetres of snow across the city.

Road Plowing

Road crews started plowing arterial and collector streets at 2:00 am this morning and this will continue throughout the day. Local street plowing has not yet been initiated but will be sanded and monitored.

Sidewalk Plowing

Sidewalk snow plowing started at 3:00 am this morning on the arterial, collector and core area street sidewalks. We expect to continue with clearing arterial and collector sidewalks throughout the day and once these are cleared we will review local street sidewalks.

Drainage Issues

With the amount of snow and rain we received this morning, operations will be dealing with drainage concerns in addition to snow clearing. Staff will be focusing on removing snow from plugged catch basins and steaming frozen culverts/catch basins as required. Drainage issues that pose a risk of damage to property or are a safety concern are given priority.

Potholes

The snow, rain and drainage issues continue to create potholes across the city, water in the holes is making it difficult for the cold patch to adhere as designed. Staff will be concentrating on clearing snow today, but when resources are available, will move on to pothole repairs.