Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service are requesting public assistance in identifying suspects connected to a recent theft from motor vehicle incident.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Break and Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit were made aware of an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 7 at the iCar dealership at 985 Memorial Avenue.

Sometime between 1:25 am and 1:45 am, unknown suspects entered the dealership property and stolen tires and rims from the front of a truck. During the theft, the suspects caused thousands of dollars of damage to the targeted vehicle.

As a result of continued investigation, members of the BEAR Unit have obtained video surveillance showing the vehicle and trailer suspects used during the theft.

The vehicle appears to be a white extended cab pickup truck with black rims. The trailer is a black enclosed, possibly V-nose trailer with a side door on the passenger’s side. The trailer also appears to have white rims and a rear gate.

Select images from the surveillance footage is being shared with the media and public in hopes someone will be able to assist in identifying the suspect, or suspects, involved.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 and cite incident number P22033616. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.