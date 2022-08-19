OTTAWA – NEWS – The federal government is looking for your input on the ongoing public inquiry into the declaration of the Emergencies Act this past February.

The Public Order Emergency Commission has opened the public submission process to allow Canadians to share their views and experiences on all aspects of the Commission’s mandate including the circumstances that led to the declaration of a public order emergency and the measures taken for dealing with the declared emergency in February 2022.

“The Commission welcomes contributions from all members of the public on their experiences, views, observations and ideas in order to fully appreciate how these matters affected Canadians,” said Commissioner Rouleau. “We hope to receive submissions from individuals across the country, whether they participated in the protests, were affected by them, or have views about the protests or use of the Emergencies Act.”

The Commission has set up a dedicated e-mail account (Perspectives@poec-cedu.gc.ca) to receive public submissions. Guidelines for preparing submissions, along with questions designed to help those who respond are available on the Commission’s website.

Canadians are encouraged to tell the Commission about their experiences, views, observations and ideas about the protests and the Emergencies Act. The Commission is also seeking input on the appropriateness or effectiveness of the measures taken to respond to the declared emergency, any changes that the Commission should recommend to the Act, and any further areas for study or review.

Submissions can be made in English or in French and can include attachments. The Commission encourages responses by early September, so that the submissions may be read and considered by the Commission prior to the public hearings which begin on September 19, 2022. Submissions will be accepted until the end of October.

All submissions will be read and considered by the Commission. Some submissions may be referred to or quoted by the Commission either in a report summarizing public input, or at the public hearings. No identifying information will be used without the express permission of the author of the submission.

“It is important for the Commission to receive meaningful public input from a wide range of Canadians, not just those individuals and entities who have been granted standing,” said Commissioner Rouleau. “This is in keeping with my commitment to conduct an open and transparent public inquiry that provides an opportunity for involvement by all Canadians,” he said.

The Commission’s public hearings will begin on September 19 and are expected to run until October 28, 2022. All of the public hearings will be streamed live on the Commission’s website to allow Canadians to follow the work of the Commission.

The Public Order Emergency Commission was established by the Governor in Council on April 25, 2022, to conduct an independent public inquiry as required by the Emergencies Act following the declaration of a public order emergency by the Government of Canada on February 14, 2022. The Inquiry must submit its final report to the Government, with findings and recommendations, by February 6, 2023.