OTTAWA – NEWS – Paul Champ, the lawyer representing Ottawa residents in a civil suit against leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ reports, “The Court ruled to continue our freezing order over all donated “Convoy” funds and crypto, with some going immediately to an escrow agent. Our firm will continue to fight for Ottawa residents, businesses and workers.”

This was agreed to in court that the funds, both cash and crypto-currency will be put into an escrow account pending the final decision of the court.

There is a $306 million civil claim in a class action law suit against ‘Freedom Convoy’ leaders brought by the law firm headed by Paul Champ.

Convoy leader Pat King, who remains in custody on criminal matters was served his papers on the law suit during a break in his bail hearing.

The lawsuit names both convoy organizers and people who donated through GiveSendGo, the online donation site that the ‘Freedom Convoy’ choose after GoFundMe cancelled the fundraiser on its platform and refunded over $10 million to donors.