OTTAWA – NEWS – Patrick King was in bail court today. One of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ leaders, King was arrested on Friday by Ottawa Police.

Patrick James KING, 44 years old, of Red Deer, Alberta.

KING was charged by the Criminal Investigations Section with:

Mischief

Counselling to Commit the Offence of Mischief

Counselling to Commit the Offence of Disobey Court Order (s.127)

Counselling to Commit the Offence of Obstruct Police

King was in court today for a bail hearing. Issues at question were on his surety, an Alberta woman, Kerry Komix who has pledged a $50,00 bond for King, putting up approximately half of the value of her home.

The Crown was questioning her as a surety, because she has only known King for four weeks.

Komi who is retired, joined the ‘Freedom Convoy’ and traveled to Ottawa.

As surety she would have Pat King living in her home. As surety she would be responsible to ensure King keeps all conditions of his bail, should the justice grant it and also to ensure he attend court in Ontario for his trial.

The crown is reportedly seeking a long term of incarceration for King, and seeking consecutive sentences for his offences.

During the lunch break at court today, Patrick King was served papers on the civil court suit for over $300 million in which he is named for disrupting the lives of people in downtown Ottawa.