THUNDER BAY – Living – The following Thunder Bay Student Transportation route(s) cannot be serviced on the dates indicated due to there being no drivers available.

North 67 servicing St Ignatius AM & PM, La Verendrye AM & PM, St Bernard AM, Franco Superieur AM, Bishop Gallagher PM cancelled through Friday, February 25 due to no driver available.

NORTH 101 servicing Gorham & Ware AM & PM, Hammarskjold AM, Superior AM cancelled through Wednesday, February 23. High School students can board a transfer bus at Gorham & Ware school at 8:15

SOUTH 31 servicing Kakabeka AM & PM, Westgate AM, Hammarskjold AM, Superior AM cancelled through Wednesday, February 23. High School students can board their transfer bus at their transfer points.

SOUTH 74 servicing St Patrick AM & PM, Sherbrooke AM & PM, Westgate AM & PM, St Elizabeth AM cancelled until further notice