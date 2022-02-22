THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police criminal investigations branch is doing “A thorough and independent investigation” into allegations of criminal misconduct against some members of the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS).

ON Tuesday, OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson confirmed that the investigation is underway.

The decision came after the Ontario Attorney General put in an investigation request to the OPP last December.

As is standard practice in these investigations, the Thunder Bay Police and Chief of Police Hauth are not making comments.