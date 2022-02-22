Pair arrested, cocaine seized following search of East End home

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police arrested two people and charged them with drug-trafficking related offences following the search of a home in the city’s East End Friday.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Intelligence and Emergency Task Units executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 1000 block of McLaughlin Street at about 2:15 pm on Friday, February 18.

The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity at that location. When police entered they located and arrested two suspects.

A search of the home led to the seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The two suspects were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Shaun RUSSELL-RHODIUS, 44, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Gary Michael YOUMANS, 48, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Both appeared in bail court on Saturday, February 19th and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.