Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Environment Canada has downgraded the weather advisory for the City of Thunder Bay and for Superior West.

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Kakabeka Falls – Murillo – Hymers

A winter weather travel advisory in effect for overnight into early Thursday morning. The forecast is now calling for total snowfall accumulation of 10 to 15 centimetres starting after midnight tonight.

Snowfall rates of 2 to 3 centimetres per hour at times are expected.

Periods of rain or ice pellets will change to snow, heavy at times, after midnight tonight. The heavy snow will taper to light snow by mid morning on Thursday and continue through Thursday.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.