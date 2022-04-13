MINE CENTRE – WEATHER – A snowfall warning has been issued for the region by Environment Canada.

A strong low pressure system is expected to track over northwestern Ontario bringing a couple days of heavy snow mixed with rain and ice pellets. A mix of rain, snow and ice pellets is forecast to continue today before changing to snow this evening. The heaviest snow is expected to fall tonight. Snow is expected to taper to light snow Thursday morning and continue through Thursday into Friday morning.

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Heavy snow is expected with total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 centimetres continuing into Thursday afternoon.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.