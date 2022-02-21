OTTAWA – NEWS – After three long weeks, Ottawa Police report that the downtown of the capital is “returning to normalcy”. Police report they have made almost 200 arrests, and that 115 vehicles have been impounded.

On Monday, police report that they have reduced the size of the ‘Secured Area’ however checkpoints and security remains in place for residents and others seeking to enter the downtown exclusion zone.

Secure Area Footprint Reduced

Police have reduced the size of the Secured Area. It now includes:

Somerset Street West to Parliament Hill

Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal

The ByWard Market area is no longer in the Secured Area.

Residents and Businesses – what to expect on Tuesday

Residents can expect an increased police presence to remain in place in the coming days.

Residents may travel to the secured area if they have a lawful reason such as they live there, work there or are shopping and visiting businesses. Police checkpoints will remain in place and you will be asked your reason for travelling within the area.

Businesses should feel safe to reopen if they had closed during the unlawful protest.

The Ottawa Police is working directly with local business improvement agencies.

Supporting local businesses is considered lawful if you are entering the Secured Area.

Ottawa Police state that they would like to thank businesses and residents for their patience.

Police measures will only remain in place as long as is deemed necessary to ensure unlawful protesters do not return.

Unlawful protesters must not enter the area or they may be subject to arrest and charges.

Some unlawful protesters returned to the protest site after being arrested and they have been charged.

A Quebec man was arrested on February 18th for Obstruct Police, Mischief Obstruct Property and Mischief. He was released with no charges. One day later he was arrested for Disobey lawful order, Obstruct Police, Mischief Obstruct Property and Mischief and was released via undertaking with boundary conditions.

A woman from Southern Ontario was arrested on February 18th for Mischief. They were released with no charges. One day later, she was arrested for Disobey lawful order, Obstruct Police, Mischief Obstruct Property and Mischief and was released via undertaking with boundary conditions.

Enforcement and Charges Laid

As of 8:00 AM on February 21st, police have made 196 arrests.

Of those persons arrested, 110 were charged with for various offences, including:

Disobey Lawful Court Order

Obstruct/Resist A Peace Officer

Assault

Mischief Obstruct Property

Mischief

Cause disturbance by Fighting/Shouting/Swearing

Assault Police

Dangerous Operation Motor Vehicle

Possess Weapon

A total of 115 vehicles have been towed to date.

The leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ have all been charged.

Patrick James KING, 44 years old, of Red Deer, Alberta was charged by the Criminal Investigations Section with:

Mischief

Counselling to Commit the Offence of Mischief

Counselling to Commit the Offence of Disobey Court Order (s.127)

Counselling to Commit the Offence of Obstruct Police

Tamara LICH, 49 years old, of Medicine Hat, Alberta has been charged with:

Counselling to commit the offence of mischief.

Lich had a six hour bail hearing on Saturday, she was remanded in custody until Tuesday when the Justice reserved judgment in the matter.

Christopher John BARBER, 46 years old, of Swift Current, Saskatchewan has been charged by the Criminal Investigations Section with:

Counselling to commit the offence of mischief;

Counselling to commit the offence of disobey court order (s. 127);

Counselling to commit the offence of obstruct police.

Barber was released on bail on Friday. His bond to get bail was set by Justice Julie Bourgeois at $100,000, with his wife set as his surety. Barber was instructed to leave the City of Ottawa within 24 hours, and the province of Ontario within five days.

Under the order from Justice Julie Bourgeois, Barber also is to no longer directly or indirectly support the ongoing blockades in downtown Ottawa or communicate with the other leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’.