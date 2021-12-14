Onochie Kingsley Chichi is the CEO of Kullion Technology, an integrated one-of-a-kind software development firm.

When we glance at the entrepreneur world, its seems highly fascinating. But the journey can be only defined by those renowned entrepreneurs who take the long road to success. We are living in an era of high-end technology, digital realm, social media, where most of the entrepreneurs operate in an extremely fast paced workplace. This has led to cut-throat competition and saturation within emerging and developed markets as well which demands pro knowledge of their respective field, unique working skills and creative implementation. One such passionate and talented entrepreneur making most of the opportunities and flying high in the business world is Onochie Kingsley Chichi.

Onochie Kingsley Chichi has been setting a perfect example for all young future entrepreneurs. The only key to be successful for him so far has been sheer hard-work, determination, consistent performance, passion and love for his work. Onochie was never afraid of failure nor learning new things from his mistakes, this quality made him one of the most sought-after entrepreneurs. He also believes that we should never run behind the numbers of earning profit and diligently work hard to achieve desired results.

The most promising entrepreneur of 21st century firmly believes – “Optimism is what makes a successful entrepreneur, and they are good at what they do and not what they can’t do,” Today Onochie is success owner of multi-businesses. Along with that he is CEO of Kullion Technology which has introduced Kullion Exchange. His success tags and journey continues to expand which has taken Kullion Technology to Dubai necessitating the Nigerian entrepreneur to move operations to Dubai to work effectively on his project.

His skills and market strategy has been at the par hitting the bulls eye which has catapulted him in many ways to deliver desired results. His profound knowledge has made him the master of his work. Becoming the most familiar name of entrepreneurial world across the globe.