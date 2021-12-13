THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board confirm that the outbreaks of COVID-19 at St. Ann School and St. Ignatius High School in Thunder Bay are now over.

There is no evidence that any additional spread of the virus has occurred in the school or in any related settings at this time. Note that all individuals that were identified by public health as a positive case of COVID-19 or close contact will be required to stay home and not return to the school setting until cleared by public health.