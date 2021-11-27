Thunder Bay – WEATHER – If you have travel plans heading into the Dryden, Fort Frances and Kenora regions today, weather could be a factor. There is a Freezing Drizzle Advisory in effect.

Thunder Bay

It is -3 this morning in Thunder Bay headed to a high near 0. Skies are cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. We can also expect periods of light snow beginning this morning. There is a risk of freezing drizzle late this morning and this afternoon. Up to two centimetres of snow is possible. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 6 this morning.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening continued. Flurries beginning late this evening. Again with the risk of freezing drizzle early this evening. As winds will pick up with 30 km/h to gusts of 60 km/h this evening, local blowing snow is expected for later this evening and overnight. It is likely there will be an additional two centimetres of snow. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 5 this evening and minus 10 overnight.

Fort Frances

There is a freezing drizzle advisory already in effect this morning for Fort Frances. For Saturday, skies will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon. There will also be a few flurries beginning this afternoon.

There is a risk of freezing drizzle this morning and early this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High zero. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will see more snow flurries. There is a risk of snow squalls overnight with expected local blowing snow. 2 to 4 centimetres of snow are forecast. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 5.

Sachigo Lake

It is -10 this morning in Sachigo Lake. The high will be -5. Periods of snow with amounts of 2 to 4 centimetres are expected. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h late this afternoon.

Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon.

Tonight will see periods of snow with another two centimetres likely. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

There is a freezing drizzle advisory in effect for Dryden and Vermilion Bay. The forecast is calling for periods of snow ending this morning then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. There remains a risk of freezing drizzle. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 10.

Tonight we are calling for more snow flurries. There will be a risk of snow squalls overnight. Local blowing snow is expected with the winds blowing from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 9 this evening and minus 14 overnight.