Kenora – WEATHER – As of 11:00 am EST the alerts have ended.
Travel in the Western Ontario region this morning will be impacted by weather.
The freezing drizzle is also likely to impact aviation out of Sioux Lookout. If you are flying check with your airline.
5:03 AM EST Saturday 27 November 2021
Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:
- Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog
- Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson
- Dryden – Vermilion Bay
- Ignace – English River
- Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake
- Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul
- Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River
- Seine River Village – Mine Centre
Areas of freezing drizzle are expected or occurring.
Freezing drizzle is expected from early this morning.
Roads are being impacted
#Incident #VermillionBay #HWY17 EB 0.4km east of Hanslip’s Rd, passing lane is blocked by a disabled tractor trailer unit. Traffic control is in place. Please use caution in the area. #ONHwys https://t.co/63mdwW8W9z
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) November 27, 2021