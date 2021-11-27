Kenora – WEATHER – As of 11:00 am EST the alerts have ended.

Travel in the Western Ontario region this morning will be impacted by weather.

The freezing drizzle is also likely to impact aviation out of Sioux Lookout. If you are flying check with your airline.

5:03 AM EST Saturday 27 November 2021

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Dryden – Vermilion Bay

Ignace – English River

Savant Lake – Sturgeon Lake

Sioux Lookout – Eastern Lac Seul

Fort Frances – Emo – Rainy River

Seine River Village – Mine Centre

Areas of freezing drizzle are expected or occurring.

Freezing drizzle is expected from early this morning.

Roads are being impacted