November 27, 2021 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Update

By
NetNewsLedger
-
210
Crime Statistics Report

Thunder Bay – NEWS – A busier day for Thunder Bay Police on Friday.

This update includes all incidents added to the map since the last update.

Daily update from 11/26/2021 to 11/27/2021

Recent incidents
16 arrow_up 5 from yesterday
Violent
5 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
4 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
1 Robbery
Property & Theft
6 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
2 Other Property Crime
2 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
2 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
5 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
5 Quality of Life