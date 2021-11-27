Edmonton – NEWS – A co-ordinated effort that started with complaints from concerned citizens has led to the arrest of two men and the closing down of an Edmonton restaurant that was reported to police for selling drugs.

Following a three-month investigation that included working closely with the Alberta Sheriffs Safer Communities & Neighbourhoods Unit (SCAN) and members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT), EPS officers executed warrants at Day & Night Pizza and an associated residence in the Cumberland neighbourhood on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. The two male owners of the restaurant were also taken into custody without incident on the same day.

The Edmonton Police Service has charged two Edmonton men for selling fentanyl and meth at a pizza restaurant in central Edmonton.

The EPS Northwest Division BEATs team initiated an investigation in August 2021 into a pizza restaurant in the area of 97 Street and 118 Avenue.

It was reported to police that the restaurant was selling drugs by hiding them in pizza boxes and that stolen groceries and liquor from area retailers was accepted as a form of payment.

In total, officers seized more than $60,000 of narcotics and cash from both locations including, 240 g of fentanyl, 3.3 g of methamphetamine and 0.6 g of cocaine.

Photos of some of the seized items and their packaging are included below.

Prior to and during this investigation , EPS officers noticed an increase in fentanyl-related events in the area. While a direct correlation to this restaurant has not been established, it is hoped that this investigation will have a positive impact on the number of fentanyl-related incidents.

“The community was instrumental in alerting us to the drug activity taking place at this restaurant and we thank them and our partners at SCAN and ALERT for assisting with this investigation,” says Sgt. Andrew Weaver with the Northwest Division BEATs team.

“We’re hopeful these warrant executions and arrests will help to reduce drug activity in the neighbourhood over the long term.”

Raja Nazir, 65, and Safeer Nazir, 39, have since each been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, traffic a controlled substance and proceeds of crime.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Ontario had legislation similar to the legislation in Alberta that created the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods program. It had passed third reading back in 2010 but was not brought back following the election that year.

SCAN legislation would provide law enforcement with an added tool in their arsenal to combat drug trafficking in our communities.