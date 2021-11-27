Gas Wizard Says Hold Off Filling Up Until Sunday

Thunder Bay – NEWS – The price of a litre of gasoline is set to drop ten cents across Canada. This according toDan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said prices will drop by either 10 or 11 cents by Sunday depending on a province’s tax system.

The prediction for Thunder Bay is the price of a litre will fall to $1.449 a ten cent drop.

The fall in gasoline prices is expected on Sunday. Market factors include the world price for a barrel of oil which has fallen.